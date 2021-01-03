Six Restaurants And Eateries Malta Desperately Needs In 2021

Let’s be real – Malta’s got some pretty good food on offer, but we’ve still got a way to go to become a well-rounded culinary hub. From a range of international bakeries and vegan eateries to high-end outlets and full-on food trucks, 2020 brought forward a couple of interesting additions to the Maltese gastronomic experience. Having said that, here are all the restaurants Malta needs to truly amp up its culinary game in 2021. Here we go! 1. An insect food stall.

Credit: newfoodmagazine.com

Eating insects is still pretty much unheard of in the Western world, but the practice is a norm in a significant number of Eastern countries – and with reason. Not only do insects like crickets hold a huge number of nutrients and protein, but farming insects is also far better for the environment than traditional livestock farming. It’s about time we all got past our creepy-crawly fears! 2. Somewhere serving lab-grown meat.

Credit: medium.com

We’ve got smart speakers that talk back and robots sweeping our floors – we’re living in the future, so it’s about time lab-grown meat became an everyday commodity. Having already gone on sale in a couple of countries earlier this year, these lab-grown products retain all the things you love about meat without killing any animals. After all, chickens have feelings too. 3. A Korean BBQ restaurant.

Credit: www.tripadvisor.com

For us Maltese, eating is more than anything a social activity. We go out for birthday dinners, anniversary dinners, even preċett dinners. That’s why a Korean BBQ joint would work perfectly in Malta. Imagine sitting at a table with your loved ones whilst you all cook your chosen cuts of meat on top of a communal grill. Everyone gets to enjoy their food just how they like it, no complaints. 4. A vegan fast food joint.

Credit: livekindly.co

You can hate on vegans all you like, but there’s no denying that adopting a plant-based diet’s one of the best things you can do for the planet. Having said that, it’s about time vegan food in Malta looked a tad more appealing – and few things taste better than some oily fast food. Think McDonald’s, but cruelty-free. 5. An eatery devoted to Caribbean cuisine with proper jerk chicken.

Credit: delish.com

Although we’re a couple of years late to the party, Malta has finally warmed up to a wide range of tasty international cuisines – so it’s only natural that the next step is to get our very own Caribbean-centric restaurant. The Caribbean’s got a lot of interesting dishes to offer, however this area’s practically synonymous with its mouthwatering jerk meats. These meats are usually lathered with a spicy rub and then smoked to perfection – fiery goodness.

4. A Chinese hot pot joint.

Credit: tripadvisor.com

Think fondue (kinda) but make it Asian. A Chinese hot pot makes playing with your food socially acceptable – and we all know how fun that is. This meal involves the dipping of raw ingredients (like vegetables, meats, and seafood) inside a simmering pot of broth, set up in the middle of a table. There’s nothing like having full control over what you’re eating.

BONUS: All of these beloved international chains.

Credit: delish.com & foodbusinessnews.net