13-Year-Old Maltese Bowler Signs Sponsorship Contract With United States Corporation

An up-and-coming Maltese tenpin bowler has become the first young local athlete in his sport to sign a sponsorship contract.

Kayden Laganà was chosen to be part of the International Brunswick Youth Team and put pen to paper on the new contract at Vittoriosa Local Council.

“I’m extremely happy to sign this contract with the best bowling company in the world,” Kayden said. “This has been a dream of mine ever since I started bowling.”

Just last month, 13-year-old Kayden was named Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month for January 2021. He also won the right to represent the Malta Tenpin Bowling Association at the upcoming Mediterranean Championships in Paris.

“To be one of the youngest boys and representing my academy and Malta is a special moment for him, and for me. Kayden and his parents have made some huge sacrifices,” said Rick Vogelesang, head coach of the Bowling Academy of Malta.

This marks just the beginning of what is set to be an illustrious career for the young tenpin bowler who dreams of taking his talent abroad to the United States.

“My dream is to study and play professionally in the US and meet my idols and play against them on the professional bowling tour,” Kayden said.

