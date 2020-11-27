16-Year-Old Haley Bugeja Becomes First Maltese Woman To Score Hat-Trick In International Football
At just 16-years-old, footballer Haley Bugeja has become the first Maltese woman to score a hat-trick during an international competition.
The football prodigy laid claim to the accolade during Malta’s 4-0 win against Georgia in the team’s penultimate UEFA Women’s Euro Group B qualifier matchup.
It took just eight appearances at the senior level for Bugeja to break the single-game goal scoring record.
However, this stat alone doesn’t do justice for the fierce 16-year-old who also got on the books for an assist to Shona Zammit who fired from-point blank range to net her first goal for the national team.
Needless to say, Bugeja went on to score the remaining three goals and Malta ended the game with a clean sheet for the first time in this qualifying group.
Bugeja has been a standout star not only at the international level but also as a forward for the Serie A team Sassuolo where she’s netted five goals in her first season so far. As such, Bugeja has the sixth most goals scored in the league.
The Malta women’s national team currently stands in fifth place in the EURO Group B qualifier along with Israel whom they play this Tuesday.
Tag someone who needs to know this