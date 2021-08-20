16-Year-Old Maltese Long Jumper Jeremy Zammit Finishes Seventh In Under-20 World Championships

Maltese long jumper Jeremy Zammit continues to make leaps and bounds on the international athletic circuit after finishing seventh at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Zammit, who is just 16-years-old, jumped a distance of 7.42 metres – just shy of the national junior record of 7.58 metres he set at the European Under 20 Championships in Estonia earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Zammit’s performance saw him finish seventh in the World Championships final and the feat proves to be more impressive when you take into account the fact that this is the highest position ever attained by a Maltese athlete.

Moreover, it is also the first time that a Maltese athlete has qualified to a world-level event in this category on their own merits, as opposed to being granted a wild card.