18-Year-Old Maltese Footballer Caps Off United States Season With Conference Title Win

Maltese footballer Victor DeGiorgio topped off a spectacular season in the United States with Maryville University by helping the team win its second conference title in three years.

DeGiorgio, who is just 18, was instrumental in Maryville Saints’ championship run, even scoring a goal in the semifinal to give the team a 3-2 win over Quincy University.

That effort was enough to see the Saints through to the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Soccer Championship against Indianapolis, where DeGiorgio played a total of 39 minutes.

Maryville Saints went on to win the championship 5-3 in penalties following a 1-1 stalemate at full time.

DeGiorgio joins Maryville in celebrating its second title in three years.

The young footballer caps off a spectacular season in the US during which he was also named Offensive Player of the Week. The 18-year-old formerly played with Pieta Hotspurs and also featured in Malta’s U-17 squad for a total of three appearances.

According to Replay, DeGiorgio received an invitation by the Malta Football Association to form part of the next call for the national under-21 team.

Tag a footballer