All Of Malta’s Senior Basketball Leagues Cancelled As Government Fails To Lift Ban On Organised Sports

All men and women senior basketball leagues have been cancelled in light of a prolonged ban on organised sports by health authorities.

The Malta Basketball Association announced that the BOV Men First Division, the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League, as well as the BOV Amateur Men League and BOV Knock OUt Men, will be cancelled following an urgent council meeting held last night.

“The general feeling, as discussed amongst the clubs this evening, was one of great lamentation and disappointment as each had made considerable efforts to safeguard all those involved,” the MBA said in a statement.

Those efforts included having to bear extra financial costs to ensure a safe playing environment and adopting a set of stringent COVID-19 protocols, including compulsory swab tests for players and officials ahead of every game.

In addition to cancelling all senior leagues and cup finals, the MBA has no choice but to render this season null.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela, along with health authorities, announced the first set of measures that would ease Malta out of its quasi-lockdown. The return of organised sports was not part of the plan, despite numerous appeals by sporting associations, including the MBA, MFA and ASA, to see the return of sports as soon as possible.

The MFA will meet later today to discuss the way forward for its senior leagues, with BOV Premier League facing the possibility of being terminated for the second season in a row.

If this is the case, under competition rules, Ħamrun Spartans will be declared champions for the eighth time in the club’s history.

