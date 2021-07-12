Andrew Chetcuti And Eleanor Bezzina Will Be Malta’s Flag Bearers At Tokyo Olympics

Swimmer Andrew Chetcuti and indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina will have the honour to carry the Maltese flag at the opening and closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Malta Olympic Committee made the announcement earlier today, noting how both athletes were chosen based on their previous experiences and representation of Malta at the Games.

“We decided on those who are the most representative of our country in these games,” said MOC President Julian Pace Bonello.

Chetcuti will be representing Malta for the third time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The swimmer made his debut at the 2012 Olympics in London and then went on to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.