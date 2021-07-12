Andrew Chetcuti And Eleanor Bezzina Will Be Malta’s Flag Bearers At Tokyo Olympics
Swimmer Andrew Chetcuti and indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina will have the honour to carry the Maltese flag at the opening and closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The Malta Olympic Committee made the announcement earlier today, noting how both athletes were chosen based on their previous experiences and representation of Malta at the Games.
“We decided on those who are the most representative of our country in these games,” said MOC President Julian Pace Bonello.
Chetcuti will be representing Malta for the third time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The swimmer made his debut at the 2012 Olympics in London and then went on to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
For Bezzina, this will be her second time representing Malta at the Olympics after making her debut in Rio in 2016.
“This does not mean that any of the other athletes are not at the required level,” Pace Bonello said when asked what led to this decision.
Malta’s contingent of Olympic athletes will begin their journey to Tokyo from 17th July with badminton player Matthew Abela set to be the first to compete on 24th July.
He’ll be followed by Bezzina on the 25th, weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens and swimmer Chetcuti on the 27th, and track and field athlete Carla Scicluna on the 30th.
