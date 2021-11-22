‘Better Than Winning A World Title’: Maltese Boxer Raises €7,000 For Children With Disability
Local boxer Steve Martin has succeeded in raising over €7,000 for charity through a boxing tournament held last week.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, boxer Steve Martin thanked all those who had made the initiative a reality.
“Thank you to everyone who was present at yesterday’s Super Charity Boxing Nights – from fighters to coaches and most importantly the fans and sponsors, without whom we could not have successful shows like this,” Martin said.
Friday, he said, was an epic night for him, and one he would cherish more than winning a world title.
“Me and my opponent auctioned the title that we fought for and managed to get a very generous €7,000 from a guy with a heart of gold,” Martin said.
The money, he said, would go to the NGO Embrace Diversity – an international organisation that works with children with a disability and which has a presence in Malta.
“They deserve our help and recognition because they are helping many children,” he said.
Super Boxing Nights describes itself as a “new promotion on the island for semi-pro and charity boxing matches” which promises spectators “some of the best fights you’ll ever witness”.
The latest charity boxing was the fifth one so far and is organised by Martin and his partner Demis Tonna.
“What we do is auction fight gloves after our fights and this time i decided to auction the title i fought for, it was won by the owner of no deposit cars at €7,000 which are being donated to Embrace diversity organisation,” Martin said.
He noted that tournaments weren’t profit driven and were intended to promote boxing in Malta.
