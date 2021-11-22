‘Better Than Winning A World Title’: Maltese Boxer Raises €7,000 For Children With Disability

“Thank you to everyone who was present at yesterday’s Super Charity Boxing Nights – from fighters to coaches and most importantly the fans and sponsors, without whom we could not have successful shows like this,” Martin said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, boxer Steve Martin thanked all those who had made the initiative a reality.

Local boxer Steve Martin has succeeded in raising over €7,000 for charity through a boxing tournament held last week.

Friday, he said, was an epic night for him, and one he would cherish more than winning a world title.

“Me and my opponent auctioned the title that we fought for and managed to get a very generous €7,000 from a guy with a heart of gold,” Martin said.

The money, he said, would go to the NGO Embrace Diversity – an international organisation that works with children with a disability and which has a presence in Malta.

“They deserve our help and recognition because they are helping many children,” he said.