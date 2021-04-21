Birkirkara FC Awarded UEFA License Despite €10,000 Fine For Failing To Notify A ‘Significant’ Change In Payables

Birkirkara FC will appeal a €10,000 fine imposed on the club by the Malta Football Association for “failing to communicate a significant change in their payables following submission” of their UEFA license – which would allow them to compete in European football.

Despite this, the club was still awarded a license.

“We are pleased to inform all our supporters that the Member Clubs Licensing Board of the Malta Football Association met yesterday and approved the club’s application for a UEFA license for season 2021/2022,” the club said in a statement.

“In the meantime, the club is taking all the necessary measures to strongly appeal the fine of €10,000 which the club insists was unjustly imposed upon it,” it continued.

Last week, it was reported that Birkirkara FC’s tax documents were flagged as “irregular”, spurring an investigation into the club’s tax affairs by the Inland Revenue Department.

According to reports, the issue surrounded that of the issuance of a certificate of compliance that did not follow normal procedure and which was eventually rescinded over concerns of foul play.

The issue was brought to the fore during a meeting held by the Member Clubs Licensing Board yesterday, where the decision to sanction Birkirkara FC was taken.

A total of eight local clubs obtained a UEFA license for the 2021/2022 season.

Those clubs are Balzan, Birkirkara, Ħamrun Spartans, Hibernians, Gżira United, Mosta, Santa Lucia and Valletta.

An additional four clubs, namely Floriana, Sirens, Sliema Wanderers and Żejtun Corinthians withdrew their application.

Cover Photo Insert: Brandon Bonett

Tag a football fan