Birkirkara FC’s Paul Mbong Accuses Senglea Player Of Racial Abuse Following Heated Face Off

A Birkirkara FC player has accused a Senglea Athletic FC player of racially abusing him during a heated football match that took place yesterday. Senglea FC has since denied the allegations. At the 85th minute, Paul Mbong and Senglea player Andre Scicluna faced off after the former tackled the latter. They both got a yellow card, however Scicluna already had a yellow card and therefore got sent off. Before he left the pitch, Scicluna allegedly told Mbong something which caused him to retaliate, thus earning him his second yellow card. Mbong took to Facebook to explain the incident.

“First of all I would like to say sorry to my teammates, but today I got punished because I was defending my own colour,“ Mbong wrote on Facebook. “The person who said this stupid stuff – you know who you are and you should be ashamed of yourself. It’s 2020 and we are still listening to this shit. I’m a black man and proud.” Mbong has received a lot of support following the alleged incident, with almost a thousand people reacting to his post and 86 others sharing it. “I know I should have reacted differently, but it’s not nice when you hear such words coming out of a person’s mouth,” Mbong continued. “I’m sure I will mature from these kinds of situations.” Shortly after Mbong published his statement, Senglea Athletic FC took to Facebook to deny the allegations, saying the player was ready to swear it didn’t happen in an affidavit.