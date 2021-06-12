BREAKING: Denmark-Finland Match Postponed After Player Collapses On Pitch In Euro 2020
Inter attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Denmark-Finland Euro 2020 match this afternoon.
The game was stopped after the Danish player fell face first while receiving a thrown-in as the ball hit his knee.
He was given CPR on the pitch by medical staff as a group of Danish players shielded him for privacy.
The player was taken off the pitch after he seemingly regained consciousness.
More developments as they come in.