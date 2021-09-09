Calling All Freedivers: Malta’s First Major Festival Is Happening This Saturday In Dwejra Gozo

Calling all freedivers, both certified and beginners: Malta’s first freediving festival is happening next Saturday 11th in Dwejra, Gozo. The event will include a number of activities, such as workshops by certified instructors, a cleanup of the surrounding area, and even competitions with multiple prizes to be won, making it inclusive across different interests. “It’s a festival, it’s all about having fun and meeting new people within the sport. Given that freediving is relatively new in Malta, it’s a good way to get to know people within the community,” Luke Cassar told Lovin Malta.

Cassar, one of the organisers of the festival, explained how having a buddy when freediving is key to safety and the mental capacity it takes to freedive. “It’s a buddy sport, so you always have to dive with a buddy for safety reasons. You’re getting close to death on almost every dive,” he said. He also highlighted how feeling safe is one of the fundamental needs for freediving, as being relaxed gives one the best results. “Relaxation is key so you can relax your breathing, otherwise you cannot chill,” he added.

The event will also feature a cleanup in the area of Dwejra, and is planning to clean up the inland sea, blue hole, coral garden, and Dwejra bay. The festival will also include various competitions to be won by participants and a giveaway for the first people to sign up and participate in the cleanup. The event will kick off at 9am, with a registration fee of €10, giving participants access to all available workshops. Free water will also be provided to all participants. The Facebook event for the festival can be found at this link.

Tag someone who needs to know about this!

READ NEXT: PN Highlights Soaring Cost Of Living In Malta But Provides No Concrete Proposals To Tackle It