Check Out The Full Schedule Of Maltese Para-Athletes Competing At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games kicks off next week, marking the second major international sporting event to take place in Japan’s capital this summer.

Malta has sent a contingent of para-athletes to compete at the prestigious Games, accompanied by their coaches and members of the Malta Paralympic Committee.

History is being made

Tokyo 2020 is the first time since 1980 that Malta will have more than one para-athlete competing at the Games, illustrating the strides made over the past few years in the development of para-sports.

29-year-old Vladyslava Kravchenko and 19-year-old Thomas Borg will compete in two events each over the next three weeks with the intent to smash personal and national records.

A Paralympic medal is the ultimate goal, but not a realistic one at this stage of para-sports in Malta.