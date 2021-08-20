Check Out The Full Schedule Of Maltese Para-Athletes Competing At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games kicks off next week, marking the second major international sporting event to take place in Japan’s capital this summer.
Malta has sent a contingent of para-athletes to compete at the prestigious Games, accompanied by their coaches and members of the Malta Paralympic Committee.
History is being made
Tokyo 2020 is the first time since 1980 that Malta will have more than one para-athlete competing at the Games, illustrating the strides made over the past few years in the development of para-sports.
29-year-old Vladyslava Kravchenko and 19-year-old Thomas Borg will compete in two events each over the next three weeks with the intent to smash personal and national records.
A Paralympic medal is the ultimate goal, but not a realistic one at this stage of para-sports in Malta.
Nonetheless, our para-athletes are set to give it their all, having trained both physically and mentally over the past few years for this given moment.
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will officially kick off on 24th August.
A full timetable of each athlete’s schedule for competition can be found below.
27th August
On 27th August, para-swimmer Vladyslava Kravchenko will be competing in the S5 class at 3am (GMT+2). Thomas Borg will compete shortly after in the T47 classification race held at 5:30am (GMT+2).
30th August
Kravchenko will swim once again for Malta on 30th August at 3am (GMT+2).
3rd September
Meanwhile, Borg is tasked with wrapping up Malta’s duties at the Paralympic Games on 3rd September with another T47 category sprint.
And the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will come to an official end on 5th September.
Despite all the hard work put in, Malta’s Paralympians are already at a disadvantage having had less exposure and experience at elite international athletic events than their competitors.
Nonetheless, the athletes and their coaches feel that they are as prepared as they can be, especially given the unusual circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
