Citizenship Fund Gives Out €5 Million To Train Team Malta Ahead Of Next Small Nations Games 

Malta’s national fund which administers money from the sale-of-citizenship scheme has put aside €5 million to train athletes competing at the 2023 Small Nations Games.

With Malta set to host the Games for the first time since 2003, this injection of funds is intended to give local athletes a boost so they can make the country proud on home soil.

A deal was signed today by National Development and Social Fund (NSDF) CEO Raymond Ellul and Sport Malta chairman Luciano Busuttil, with Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat and Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima in attendance.

This money will be administered by the Maltese Olympic Committee, which will then allocate it to sports organisations in the fields of athletics, basketball, judo, rugby, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis and tennis over the next three years.