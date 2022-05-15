Coast Road Closed For Hours Due To Major Triathlon, Causing Traffic Mayhem
Parts of the Coast Road have been closed off for the morning due to a major triathlon.
Traffic chaos has been spotted in the area, with drivers who were intending to use the Coast Road to reach their destination forced onto side streets instead.
Challenge Malta, the triathlon organisers, announced that the Coast Road from Salina to Pembroke will be closed between 6am and 11am, with the southbound St Paul’s Bypass closed between 6am and 8:30am.
“Thank you in advance for your understanding in the relation to the measures to keep athletes safe,” they said.
This year’s race is the inaugural edition of Challenge Malta, which forms part of the Challenge Family, one of the world’s leading triathlon race series.
Athletes must swim for 1.9km for two laps before biking for 90km and running for 21.1km, with the finish line set right at the entrance of Valletta.
Cover photo: Left: Athletes competing in today’s triathlon ( Photo: Challenge Malta), Right: The Coast Road
Were you caught up in traffic today?