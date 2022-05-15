Coast Road Closed For Hours Due To Major Triathlon, Causing Traffic Mayhem 

Parts of the Coast Road have been closed off for the morning due to a major triathlon.

Traffic chaos has been spotted in the area, with drivers who were intending to use the Coast Road to reach their destination forced onto side streets instead.

Challenge Malta, the triathlon organisers, announced that the Coast Road from Salina to Pembroke will be closed between 6am and 11am, with the southbound St Paul’s Bypass closed between 6am and 8:30am.