Croatia Gifted Penalty As They Defeat Malta 3-0 In World Cup Qualifier

Croatia were gifted a lucky penalty as controversial refereeing decisions helped them see off Malta 3-0 in tonight’s World Cup 2022 qualification game.

Malta were denied what seemed like a clear penalty in the 18th minute after the ball struck Josip Juranovic’s arm and went into the second half goalless.

Ten minutes into the second half, Croatia sent on two of their big guns, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Inter’s Ivan Perišić, and the decision soon paid off, 

Perišić firing Croatia into the lead from close-range in the 62nd minute. 

Controversy struck again in the 75th minute, when referee Lionel Tschudi awarded Croatia a penalty after spotting a handball in the box. 

Modric fired it home to put the game to bed, before Josip Brekalo put some gloss on Croatia’s result, scoring the home team’s third goal with minutes to spare.

What did you make of tonight’s game? 

