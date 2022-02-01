‘Dream Big, Aim High And Fight Hard’: Malta Launches 2023 Games Of The Small States Of Europe

The Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE), which will be held in Malta in June 2023, has officially been launched following an announcement by Minister for Education and Sport Clifton Grima.

The event marks the third time Malta will host the event, since the Games’ inception in 1985.

At the time, the games were formed for countries with populations of fewer than one million people, and feature the same events seen in the Olympics.

In a promo video launched by the Ministry, athletes were appealed to fight for the top spot, as the occasion draws ever closer.

“Now, more than before is our time to dream big, aim high and fight hard. Now is the time to show the world what the smallest of the European Countries can do.”

“Sports makes us a nation. Sports unites us as one populace. Sports drive us forwards.”