Drogba’s ‘Understudy’ Seydou Doumbia Joins Ħamrun Spartans Until End Of Season

Ħamrun Spartans has sealed a deal with former Roma and Newcastle FC striker Seydou Doumbia.

Once dubbed Didier Drogba’s understudy, Doumbia will join the Premier League side for the remainder of the season, adding a major threat to the Spartans’ squad.

The 33-year-old striker travelled to Malta last week after the Spartans extended an invitation for a trial.

Doumbia, who hails from Ivory Coast, last played for the Swiss top flight team Sion but was cut from the squad (along with eight teammates) after refusing to take a pay cut in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 33-years-old, Doumbia has enjoyed an illustrious career that included stints with the Young Boys and CSKA Moscow, where he was crowned Russian Premier League top scorer twice.

The pinnacle of his career came with a transfer to Roma in 2015.

However, Doumbia spent most of his tenure at the club on loan, including at Basel and Newcastle United.

Doumbia is also somewhat of a FIFA 15 legend with an incredible pace at 93 and formidable dribbling at 82.