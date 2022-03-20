Don’t Miss The El Classico Battle Between Real Madrid And Barcelona Happening Tonight

Forming part of the La Liga football league, these two big-league teams will be going head to head tonight to see who will be crowned the winner. This is not the first time Real Madrid and Barcelona have gone head to head. In fact, the rivalry between them is considered quite the derby 0r, as it’s better known, the grande El Classico match. Starting off on a friendly note, as time passed, this match became more serious. With the creation of La Liga and disputes over signings – these two teams have been fighting to prevail over the other since 1903. Crossing generations this battle for the crown has been evenly matched between the two.

Throughout history, Real Madrid has won 99 El Classico matches with Barcelona being hot on their tail at 96 total wins. Who do you think will win El Classico 2022? Happening tonight at 9pm, make sure you tune in to this monumental match. As it stands in the La Liga league, Real Madrid has the upper hand with 66 points, and Barcelona has 51 points. Even though Real Madrid are at the top of the standings, everything can change with tonight’s game.

Are you team Real Madrid or team Barcelona? Have your say at Meridianbet and you just might also be a winner! The odds for a Real Madrid win are set at 2.08 and a Barcelona win has odds set at 3.36. Real Madrid is more likely to win, but that doesn’t mean that they will win for sure. Remember, there’s nothing definite when it comes to games. Only time can tell how this match will end, so make sure you have your say before kick-off at 9pm tonight.

