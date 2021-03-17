Get Into Shape While Staying Safe With Malta’s First Four-Week Online Fitness Bootcamp

The closure of gyms in the latest round of restriction measures is definitely demotivating for fitness lovers. If you’re missing your fitness regime to keep in shape and stay healthy, Lovin Malta’s latest collaboration has just the thing for you.

We teamed up with Bulletproof to bring you Malta’s first and biggest Online Fitness Bootcamp to provide you with everything you could possibly miss from your gym workouts, from trainers to workshops and even informational talks.

The camp will start this Monday 22nd March and will be running for four weeks with over seven sessions a day offering a huge variety of different fitness options.

The best part? Bulletproof has designed these online fitness classes especially to cater for people from any background or fitness level – everyone will be able to get in shape wherever they may be.

Through this holistic approach, you are sure not to lag behind in your fitness goals nor have to suffer when you return to the gym whenever they re-open and you must start again from scratch.