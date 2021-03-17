Get Into Shape While Staying Safe With Malta’s First Four-Week Online Fitness Bootcamp
The closure of gyms in the latest round of restriction measures is definitely demotivating for fitness lovers. If you’re missing your fitness regime to keep in shape and stay healthy, Lovin Malta’s latest collaboration has just the thing for you.
We teamed up with Bulletproof to bring you Malta’s first and biggest Online Fitness Bootcamp to provide you with everything you could possibly miss from your gym workouts, from trainers to workshops and even informational talks.
The camp will start this Monday 22nd March and will be running for four weeks with over seven sessions a day offering a huge variety of different fitness options.
The best part? Bulletproof has designed these online fitness classes especially to cater for people from any background or fitness level – everyone will be able to get in shape wherever they may be.
Through this holistic approach, you are sure not to lag behind in your fitness goals nor have to suffer when you return to the gym whenever they re-open and you must start again from scratch.
This four-week course will include classes and talks by big names such as fitness trainer Dan Lake, footballer Joseph Mbong, fitness trainer Christina Grima and weightlifter Yazmin Z. Stevens.
With the help of these phenomenal and dedicated fitness gurus, you’ll be getting into shape and learning how to keep your fitness regime long after the Bootcamp is over.
All you need to do are three, simple steps and you’ll be all set to smash your fitness goals:
1. Sign-up/purchase the All-Access Pass from Bulletproof’s website for €49.99
2. Follow @thebulletcamp on Instagram
3. Start getting back into shape!
Just by doing these three simple steps, you’ll get on your way to keep training, keep motivated and most importantly, stay sane in these difficult times. After all, a healthy body is a healthy mind – and we need both of those now more than ever.
Plus, if you are among the first 100 people to sign-up for the online fitness Bootcamp, you will get two free shakes from Dr Juice to help kickstart a healthier diet alongside your exercise regime!
The full list of categories that will be covered by the online camp are as follows:
Tag a gym-lover and start getting fit again!