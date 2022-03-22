Gozitan Riders Brave Harsh Winds For Motocross Quarter-Final Challenge

Harsh weather conditions did not deter riders from showing up at the Gozo Motocross Association quarter-finals at Ta Xhajma Track last Sunday.

Racers braved strong winds which wrought some havoc across the Maltese islands, such as damages to historic landmarks, if not merely causing a tanker to wander astray towards our shores.

Regardless, they went ahead with all four classes of the tournament, which consisted of senior as well as junior riders.