Gozitan Riders Brave Harsh Winds For Motocross Quarter-Final Challenge
Harsh weather conditions did not deter riders from showing up at the Gozo Motocross Association quarter-finals at Ta Xhajma Track last Sunday.
Racers braved strong winds which wrought some havoc across the Maltese islands, such as damages to historic landmarks, if not merely causing a tanker to wander astray towards our shores.
Regardless, they went ahead with all four classes of the tournament, which consisted of senior as well as junior riders.
Steve Xuereb (Class A), Joseph Bigeni (Class B), John Attard (Class C), and Antoni Said (Class D) earned a spot on the first-place podium on the occasion, edging over their opposition with the most points accrued.
Junior drivers also tore up the track, each earning an award for their participation.
With the event done and dusted, it all comes down to the semi-final, set for 10th April.
While daring, hitting the dirt track amid unforgiving weather conditions may not have been the craziest thing these riders got up to.
Last month, the Association had riders hit the track ‘Carnival-style‘, after competing in traditional Motocross in traditional carnival get-ups we’re so used to seeing in Gozo’s Nadur festival.
