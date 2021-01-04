Haley Bugeja Makes UEFA List For ‘Young Women Players To Watch In 2021’

At 16-years-old, Bugeja is the youngest player to make the list.

Bugeja features among some of the most talented and exciting up-and-coming female players out there but what distinguishes her from the pack is her age.

Maltese football wonderkid Haley Bugeja has made UEFA’s list for young women players to watch in 2021 …and we’re not surprised.

“Bugeja became the youngest player to hit a hat-trick in a UEFA qualifier, beating Julie Fleeting’s record from 1997,” it noted.

“In fact, Bugeja scored in all three of Malta’s qualifying wins this year, their best-ever campaign,” it said.

The Maltese footballer has dominated in both on the international and club arena. She’s scored five goals so far with Serie A side Sassuolo and is one of the top goal scorers in the league.

“The attacker has been equally prolific at club level since moving to Serie A club Sassuolo from Mġarr United scoring twice on her Serie A debut against Napoli in September and continuing to find the net as the season progressed,” UEFA said.

Lovin Malta also got to know Bugeja in person – check out the full interview below.