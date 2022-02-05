Maltese Footballer Haley Bugeja Scores After Just Two Minutes In Italy’s Serie A Game Against Sampdoria

Maltese footballer scored her second goal of the season, which came just after two minutes in Sassuolo Femminile’s 3-1 triumph over Sampdoria in Italy’s Serie A.

The 17-year-old started the game in an attacking trident coupled with Lana Clelland and Sofia Cantore, and was subbed off on the hour mark.

The neroverdi eased past their opponents with two more goals, which came from Kamila Dubcova and Sofia Cantore.

Opponents Sampdoria hit back with a goal, but Bugeja’s Sassuolo held to a victory which saw them keep their second-placed Serie A spot, past leaders Juventus.

Tag a football lover!