Haley Bugeja Scores Front Page Of Prestigious Italian Football Magazine

Maltese teenage football prodigy, Haley Bugeja, has shot to astonishing heights in recent months with her amazing talents. Now, she’s landed herself on the front cover of a prestigious Italian magazine.

Only last month the Sassuolo striker became the youngest player ever to score a hat-trick at a European qualifier match against Georgia.

Now Haley has further been recognised for her skills by appearing on the front page of Italian football magazine ‘I-Football’ – which is entirely focused upon highlighting and reporting on women’s football.

In an exclusive interview with Giuseppe Beradi, Haley spoke at length about the important moments of her career so far as well as what she strives to achieve in her career looking ahead to the future.

Berardi described the 16-year-old as a “natural born star” in the women’s football scene – which in Malta only started in 1995.

This has become just one of Haley’s many achievements so far – and only the start of what will doubtlessly be one of the most successful football careers for a Maltese person to date. Lovin Malta recently also met Haley in an exclusive highlight video.