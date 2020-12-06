Haley Bugeja Scores Sixth Goal For Sassuolo Minutes After Joining The Game

د . إAEDSRر . س

16-year-old football player Haley Bugeja is once again leaving a mark on international football after scoring her sixth goal for Italy’s Sassuolo – minutes after joining the game.

Bugeja was brought onto the pitch right after half time, at which point Sassuolo were drawing Bari with a score of 2-2.

Just 15 minutes after joining the game, Bugeja effortlessly dribbled her way past the goalkeeper and scored Sassuolo’s third goal of the match.

Sassuolo’s Martina Tomaselli eventually went on to solidify the team’s advantage with another goal at the 83rd minute.

The team is currently in third place, having won seven games, drawn one, and lost one.

Just last month, Bugeja became the first Maltese woman to score a hat-trick during an international competition.

This all went down during a UEFA Women’s Euro Cup qualifier match, where Bugeja scored three of the team’s four goals.

