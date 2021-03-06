د . إAEDSRر . س

Ħamrun Spartans Clinch Last-Minute Win Against Hibernians In Heated League Leaders Exchange

The Ħamrun Spartans has consolidated its lead in the BOV Premier League with a last-minute win over second-place Hibernians at the National Stadium earlier today.

It was a heated exchange between the top two teams who were engaged in an evenly-matched tussle for the majority of the 90 minutes played.

However, a last-minute penalty courtesy of Spartans defender Claude Dielna saw newly-acquired striker Seydou Doumbia find the net in the 85th minute, giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead over Hibernians.

Despite a valiant effort to stay in the game, the Hibs were unable to equalise with the Spartans putting an end to their eight-game winning streak.

The Spartans, who announced Joseph Portelli as their new president yesterday, extend their league at the top of the BOV Premier League with a total of 56 points.

