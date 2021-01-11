Ħamrun Spartans Extend Trial Invitation To Former Roma And Newcastle Striker

Ħamrun Spartans have extended a trial invitation to former Roma and Newcastle FC striker Seydou Doumbia.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a representative from the club confirmed that Doumbia will be coming to Malta some time over the next week to attend a trial, pending a physical.

Doumbia, who hails from Ivory Coast, last played for the Swiss top flight team Sion but was cut from the squad (along with eight teammates) after refusing to take a pay cut in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 33-years-old, Doumbai has enjoyed an illustrious career that included stints with the Young Boys and CSKA Moscow, where he was crowned Russian Premier League top scorer twice.

The pinnacle of his career came with a transfer to Roma in 2015. However, Doumbia spent most of his tenure at the club on loan, including at Basel and Newcastle United.

The Spartans indicated that they were in the market for a top tier striker when rumours started circulating that they had put out their feelers for Mario Balotelli, Alexandre Pato and Yaya Sanogo.

The Ħamrun side has dominated this year’s BOV Premier League, standing in first place with 31 points.

