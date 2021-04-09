Ħamrun Spartans Urge Fans To Remain Calm Ahead Of League Win 

Ahead of a crucial decision on the outcome of the BOV Premier League, league leaders Ħamrun Spartans has issued a statement urging all fans to be mature and responsible in the case that they are declared champions.

“Whatever the decision may be, during this pandemic we are in, we have to be responsible and mature,” a press release said.

“The club, along with the Ħamrun local council, will hold meetings with the police in order to ensure that at all times nothing is done that goes against health measures,” it said.

Over numerous occasions, Ħamrun fans have taken to the streets to celebrate a crucial victory in the Premier League, breaking all COVID-19 restrictions in the process. Amongst the fans was newly-appointed Spartans president Joseph Portelli.

Despite the breaches in COVID-19 regulations, documented by video footage, police have failed to issue a single fine to the guilty parties.

“Although the club is not promoting any organised activity and condemns all activities once they are held… Ħamrun fans should express their joy in conformity with the directives of the Public Health authorities and in any way against these directives,” the statement read.

The Malta Football Association is currently discussing the outcome of the BOV Premier League following a government ban on organised sports, which has extended past the deadline (12th April) that many sporting organisations were hoping for.

However, there appears to be no roadmap for the return to sports.

Such is the case that it is more than likely that the Premier League will have to be terminated once again.

As such, under competition rules, Ħamrun Spartans will be declared champions for the eighth time in the club’s history.

“Today is the perfect opportunity for the Ħamrun people to show Malta and Gozo, how to act cautiously and with responsibility,” the statement ended.

The MFA will announce a decision on this matter later this afternoon.

Tag someone from Ħamrun