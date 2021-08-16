Hibernians FC File Official Protest With UEFA After ‘Unacceptable’ Referee Ruins Qualification Dreams

Hibernians FC has filed an official protest with UEFA following a number of controversial officiating decisions that saw the Paolites endure a heart-breaking loss against FC Riga last week. The 4-1 loss meant that Hibernians FC was eliminated from the newly-formed UEFA Conference League, but the local side is determined to seek justice following the poor officiating on display by Irish referee Rob Hennessy and his team.

“Hibernians FC informs that it has sent a letter of official protest to UEFA following the unacceptable behaviour of the refereeing team in last Thursday’s match against FC Riga,” the club said in a statement. “Whilst we know that this will not overturn the result, we remain adamant that justice with Hibernians FC is done,” it said. Hibernians FC argued that the game was determined by poor officiating calls which included awarding an unjust penalty to Riga FC, annulling a goal for Jurgen Degrabiele and allowing seven minutes of extra-time ending with Riga scoring a second goal and sealing the win.

Dozens of local football fans, including Minister Byron Camillieri and Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi, were furious about the controversial decisions taken by Hennessy and his officiating team, labelling it as "disgraceful" and "daylight robbery". Hibernians FC was on the verge of becoming the first Maltese team to reach the playoff stages of a UEFA competition and would have pocketed around €3 million for reaching that phase. However, the club's dreams have been dashed following the questionable decisions taken by the referees that evening. "The club has asked for an official investigation into the incidents that characterised the match," Hibernians FC said.