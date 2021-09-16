‘I Did It!’: Maltese Triathlete Breaks Record Of Cycling Around Sicily
Amid a recent record breaking sports trend, Maltese triathlete Fabio Spiteri has broken the record of cycling 970km around Sicily in less than 48 hours.
This morning, he officially became the second person in history to complete this impressive feat in less than two days and he did it alongside the previous record holder.
“I did it!!!” Spiteri said in an inspiring Facebook post where he boasted his historical achievement.
I DID IT!!! 👊 Cycling round Sicily 970km for animal shelters SUB 48 HOURS! 47:41:442nd person in history to break…
Posted by Fabio Spiteri on Thursday, September 16, 2021
This is not the first time that Spiteri has attempted this exhausting challenge. In October 2020, he smashed the cycle in two days and eight hours.
This year, however, it took him eight hours less with a mind-blowing 47 hours 41 minutes and 44 seconds.
Behind the herculean cycle lay a charitable cause that Spiteri aims to raise €50,000 for; animal shelters.
“Help me reach my target to collect €50,000 for animal shelters,” the post pleaded.
670km..300km to go 💪
Posted by Fabio Spiteri on Wednesday, September 15, 2021
You can help out this real life iron man by donating to the numbers listed below:
Revolut +356 99816248
SMS donations €2.33 | 50617312
€4.66 | 50618075 €6.99 | 50618923
€11.65 | 50619260
All cycling photos were taken by Steve Zammit Lupi.
Has this inspired you to complete a challenge of your own?