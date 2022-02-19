‘I Put Emotions Over Logic’: Malta Marathon Organiser Withdraws Support For Sport Malta’s Race

Malta Marathon organiser Joe Micallef has withdrawn his support for a new race that will be organised by the government, describing his initial endorsement as “hasty”.

“Emotions over logic… 37 years [organising the Malta Marathon] and it comes to this, we have decided to completely disassociate ourselves from the Sport Malta charity marathon,” Micallef said in a video uploaded by fitness community Bulletproof.

Only yesterday, Sport Malta CEO Mark Cutajar announced that Micallef had accepted their invitation to form part of the organising panel for the government-organised race.

“We will work together for a great event,” Cutajar said.