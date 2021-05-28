Indoor Pistol Shooter Officially Named Malta’s First Athlete Competing At Tokyo Olympics

Indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina is the first local athlete to officially be representing Malta at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bezzina will be competing in the 10m and 25m indoor shooting events. Her participation in the 2020 Olympics was made possible through the Tripartite Commission Invitational, which offers National Olympic Committees the opportunity to send top athletes in their respective sport who have not managed to qualify.

“This past year has been very challenging since all international competitions were cancelled one after the other,” Bezzina said. “Furthermore, we had no access to training facilities. I tried to find alternative methods of training to keep my technique in shape though it is quite different from my actual sport”.