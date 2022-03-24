International Over 60s Cricket Festival To Return To Malta In Support Of Local Charity
In support of a local charity, a week-long cricket festival for athletes over 60 years of age will take place in Malta, starting Saturday 26th March.
The Malta Seniors Cricket Festival returns after COVID-19 inconveniences canceled the event last year, and the year before.
However, it’s back. And over 100 senior athletes are expected to attend the event, once again making it the largest veteran’s cricket festival in Europe.
British teams from Berkshire, Essex, Norfolk, Sussex, and Kent-Bedfordshire will be butting heads with local teams in a league-based tournament at the Marsa International Cricket Ground.
Adding to the prestige of the event, all proceeds garnered from the festival will – for another time – be donated to Beating Hearts Malta.
A previous edition of the tournament held in 2018 had the association donate Є1,228 to the same charity.
UK celebrity Henry Blofield will also be attending the event, as a guest speaker.
Many in the game know Blofield as a retired sports journalist and broadcaster with a career of 47 years. He is best remembered as a BBC cricket commentator for the program: Test Match Special, as well as Live Sports Extra.
He is also an author, having published eight cricket-related books, to date.
Blofield’s attendance at the event spurred a few words from tournament founder Frank Spiteri.
“Henry remains a true cricketing icon and we look forward to a future collaboration that will help grow the Malta Seniors Cricket Festival from the largest of its kind in Europe to a truly worldwide event,” Spiteri said.
Seniors cricket is one of the fastest-growing areas of the game, and with many attendees excited to play in Malta’s early spring weather, the event is sure to bring a smile to the faces of all involved.
