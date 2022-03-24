International Over 60s Cricket Festival To Return To Malta In Support Of Local Charity

In support of a local charity, a week-long cricket festival for athletes over 60 years of age will take place in Malta, starting Saturday 26th March.

The Malta Seniors Cricket Festival returns after COVID-19 inconveniences canceled the event last year, and the year before.

However, it’s back. And over 100 senior athletes are expected to attend the event, once again making it the largest veteran’s cricket festival in Europe.

British teams from Berkshire, Essex, Norfolk, Sussex, and Kent-Bedfordshire will be butting heads with local teams in a league-based tournament at the Marsa International Cricket Ground.