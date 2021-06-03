Juventus Academy will open its doors in Malta permanently, offering an opportunity for young footballers to develop their technical, emotional and interpersonal skills according to the ethos of the Serie A club.

Juventus Academy Malta will offer group and individual training sessions throughout the week, all year round, for children aged between six and 14 starting from September. Unlike previous camps, the Juventus Academy Malta will establish a permanent foothold in Malta.

Head coach Matteo Barresi and vice-heead Alessio Capraro, who have been part of the Juventus team since 2013, will be spearheading the new academy. Together, they will bring their set of expertise having orchestrated training programmes in Torino, London, Vinovo and Sestiere, among others.

“The aim is to develop footballers through a vision which combines technical aspects with mental, emotional, and interpersonal qualities based on five main aspects namely style of play, technical ability, tactical ability, the mental factor, and the emotional or social factor,” a press release read.

In addition to bringing a prestigious footballing dynasty to the island, the Juventus Academy also hopes to expose its young cadets to their football peers from other countries through various training camps and tournaments.

Malta Juventus Academy will also offer the opportunity for aspiring footballers to participate in academy tournaments overseas with the end goal of building several teams to compete in the Juventus World Cup, an annual event consisting of 86 teams from 28 nations with a total of 1,004 players. The tournament finals will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Young footballers will be able to enroll at the end of June. However, those interested can register their interest via this link.

