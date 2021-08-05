Lionel Messi Leaves FC Barcelona As Contract Negotiations Collapse 

Barcelona FC have confirmed that Lionel Messi will not sign a new contract after negotiations broke down.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations),” a statement on the club’s website reads.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”