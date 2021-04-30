Looking For Motivation To Enjoy The Sea This Year? Check Out This Great Swimming Challenge For Marine Conservation

Swimming for a good cause is something that is perfect for Malta. As an island, there are countless places to swim across the area and now The Malta Swim Series has been set up to create high quality, open-water swimming events in Malta. The initiative was set up in order to create these events at prime locations around the Maltese islands, outside of the summer months. Their very first event will be held this coming October. However, their first virtual challenge kicks off this May! Until then, The Malta Swim Series will continue to create brand awareness and encourage people to not only stay active – but also give them goals and challenges to participate in, to keep swimming an active and fun activity. Given the current situation with COVID-19 restricting physical events, they have introduced a virtual challenge to start off with!

The challenge is simple: participants will have two weeks to complete a 1.5k swim. Before carrying out this swim, you will have to register on their website to become eligible for the challenge, in which a €10 fee is asked of you. All money is then donated to the local NGO ‘Zibel’, in order to support their projects relating to sea conservation. All participants can carry out the race as many times as they like and publish their best time to RaceID. Three bays in Malta, including Golden Bay, will be suggested where people can carry out these challenges – with a rough course being mapped out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaltaSwimSeries (@maltaswimseries)

If you happen to have a sports watch (Garmin, Apple Watch, Polar etc…), you can upload your time to the software platform – whilst if you don’t, volunteers are available to be timing your swim on selected dates: the weekends of the 8th-9th May and the 15th-16th May. In this case, groups will be restricted to four at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations. Plus, if you don’t want to do this just for a good cause, there are a slew of amazing prizes on offer that will be available not just for the podium winners of each age category but also to every applicant thanks to the event’s sponsors: Garmin Malta, RLR Yachting, Wheel Wizard and Flavours for Health. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up today and get swimming! Tag a friend who’d love this challenge