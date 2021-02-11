WATCH: Louis Rees-Zammit Clinches Win For Wales At Six Nations With Spectacular Last-Minute Try 

Louis Rees-Zammit, the rising rugby star of Maltese descent, has gotten off to an incredible debut at the Six Nations Championship, scoring a defining last minute try to give Wales the win in round one.

Rees-Zammit’s leap of faith for a try to give Wales a 21- 16 win over Ireland last week has been hailed as the “Guinness Six Nations Try of Round 1” with 35.7% of fan votes going towards the Welshman with Maltese blood.

He beat the likes of Scottsman Duhan van der Merwe who landed 26.4% of the fan votes, Italy’s Luca Sperandio with 19.7% and France’s Antoine Dupont with 18.2% of the votes.

At just 20-years-old, Rees-Zammit has been named a rugby prodigy with his impressive athleticism on display at the Six Nations, where his speed and agility came into play to give Wales a last-minute win.

Wales now stands in second place with four points, just one shy from France. Rees-Zammit will lace up once again to face Scotland in Round Two of the Six Nations, set to take place on February 13th at 5.45pm.