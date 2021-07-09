Malta-Based Sports Blockchain Provider Set To Become Inter Milan’s Main Shirt Sponsor

Malta-based blockchain provider Socios.com has become the new front-of-shirt sponsor for Serie A champions Inter Milian, according to Italian media reports. Socios.com will replace Pirelli, who appeared on the Nerazzurri shirt for the past 26 years, in what is being reported as a €20 to €30 million sponsorship deal for the club.

The Malta-based blockchain provider has been making leaps and bounds in the sporting world, offering its lucrative and innovative Fan Tokens to over 40 high-profile sporting organisations.

Last month, Socios.com made one of its biggest moves to date after launching its Chiliz Fan Token with Valencia FC and becoming the Spanish’s club front-of-shirt sponsor. Valencia is the first team in the world to promote their own fan token on the front of their shirt. Fan Tokens are created on the Chiliz blockchain and are used on the Socios.com fan engagement platform. Earlier this week, Socios.com announced another official partnership and its second in the basketball world after signing NBA giants, the Boston Celtics.

We're the second NBA franchise to team up with @Socios to help boost fan engagement. Details on the new partnership: https://t.co/vDAzj7FAPs pic.twitter.com/b8iRsExtRk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 7, 2021

"Socios.com will have a digital presence on Celtics.com and serve as the presenting partner of the team's website, placing it at the forefront of the Celtics' primary hub for relevant news, updates, video highlights, and information pertaining to the franchise," the Celtics said in a press release. "They will also have the ability to leverage the Celtics marks and logos in connection with various Socios.com international marketing activities." The partnership represents Socios.com's growing expansion into the United States sports industry, which kicked off in the NBA when an agreement was reached between the Malta-based blockchain provider and the Phildaphelida 76ers.