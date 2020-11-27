Malta Continues To Climb FIFA World Rankings After Seven-Game Unbeaten Streak

Malta has climbed four places in the FIFA world rankings after what has been a highly successful and promising year for the national football team.

Just last month, Malta was crowned the “biggest climber” in the world rankings, moving from 186th to 180th place, following a UEFA Nations League win against Latvia.

And it seems like the success streak continues with FIFA now ranking Malt in 176th place in the world rankings.

Malta surpassed Cuba, Puerto Rico, Chad and Moldova for the 176th spot and sits behind St. Lucia.

The men’s team is currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak with its latest result coming from a 1-1 draw against the Faroe Islands earlier this month in Group 1 of League D in the Nations League.