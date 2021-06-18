Malta Faces Group Promotion At Billie Jean King Cup As Girls Put On Dominant Display Against South Africa

Helene Pellicano, Francesca Curmi, Elaine Genovese and Jessica Dimech swept Group III of the Europe/Africa round-robin stages, beating the likes of Algeria, Zimbabwe and Kenya to earn them a promotional playoff bout against a competitive South Africa today.

Team Malta has put on an incredible performance at the highly-coveted Billie Jean King Cup in Lithuania with the four tennis girls earning a spot in the promotion playoff decider tomorrow.

Francesca Curmi kicked off today’s schedule with duties against South Africa’s Delien Kleinhans where she showed her superiority on the court with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 win.

Malta’s number one ranked female player Helene Pellicano faced a tough challenge against her seasoned counterpart Chanel Simmonds and failed to win a game in the first set resulting in a disappointing 0-6 start. However, Pellicano managed to compose herself for the second set and managed to swing the match narrative into a 6-2 win.

The deciding set saw Pellicano capitalise on her momentum as she finished the match with a score of 0-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The two wins were enough for Malta to secure a spot in the promotion playoff decider against Lithuania tomorrow at 11am.

Nonetheless, Malta still had one more game to play against South Africa – a doubles matchup featuring Elaine Genovese and Francesca Curmi going head-to-head against Kelly Arends and Lara Van Der Merwe.

Once again, Malta prevailed with a 6-4, 6-1 win to complete a resounding victory over South Africa.

“Well done all round not least to captain, Daryl Delicata, who through his experience and calming influence is surely contributing to these wonderful performances,” the Malta Tennis Federation said on Facebook.

Malta faces the possibility of being promoted to Group II as they face Lithuania tomorrow.

It will be streamed live on MTF’s Facebook page.

Photo Credit: Malta Tennis Federation

Tag someone who needs to tune in