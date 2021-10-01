Malta Is Getting Its First Official Off-Roading Track After PA Approval

“Beautiful news for off-roading enthusiasts”, a Malta Motorsport Federation Facebook post said as they eagerly revealed this long-awaited news.

After years of appeals and illegal off-roading, a project to turn a quarry in Aħrax into an official track for the sport has been approved by the Planning Authority.

This comes only three days after the somewhat controversial announcement of a €20 million investment aimed at building a motorsport race track.

That project was designed by German experts in consultation with the Malta Motorsport Federation who identified the potential off-roading area along with the All-Wheel Drive Club that was eventually approved.

Getting to this point, however, was no easy feat.

According to the Motor Vehicles (Off Roading) Regulations published in 1997, off-roading is only legal in sites that are marked and approved for the sport.

“By legal notice 454 of 2011, dated 12 October 2011, the land authority transferred this Quarry to the then Kunsill Malti Għall-Isport, today SportMalta, which subsequently passed it onto the Malta Motorsport Federation,” the post said.

Then, in 2016, the Federation applied for the necessary permits, and yesterday, five years later, the Planning Authority finally approved the project.

“This site can, at last, be used for the practice of off-roading in a safer environment.”

