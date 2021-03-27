Goal! Malta Leads 2-0 At Halftime In World Cup Qualifier Against Slovakia

Malta’s national football team has gotten off to an incredible start in its World Cup Qualifiers against Slovakia, scoring two goals in the first half.

Malta leads 2-0 heading into the locker room for halftime, courtesy of goals scored by Luke Gambin and Alexander Satariano.

Joseph Mbong was credited an assist for Gambin’s goal and Ryan Camenzuli for Satariano’s goal.

The fantastic start by Malta’s national team has garnered attention online with many expressing their delight at the team’s performance so far.

“What a goal by Luke Gambin! Forza Malta,” said Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

“Gowllllll Forza Malta,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Clifton Grima.

