Malta Olympic Committee Invests Over €70,000 Into Youth Development Scheme

Six categories exist in total from Global Championships and Olympics Games to Youth Development Pool. An additional category was added for athletes aged 18 and over.

Previously known as the Youth Elite Scheme, the Youth Development Scheme will provide financial support to athletes born between 2004 and 2009 depending on their projected performance trajectory.

Athletes are placed within a category according to their projected performance level – a decision made in part by the input of the athlete’s coach and affiliated federation.

Depending on the category an athlete is placed in, funding can range from €400 to €2,000, Lovin Malta is informed.

Moreover, athletes will also benefit from a number of services such as the use of Functional Diagnostic Laboratory, Sports Psychologists, Sports Nutritionists, Athletic Trainers and more.

“The selected athletes have not only shown commitment and dedication but have already proven themselves by achieving some very impressive results. The amount being invested which is over €70,000 will contribute towards the athletes achieving their full potential,” said MOC President Julian Pace Bonello.

Malta is expected to send up a contingent of athletes to the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo with further details on who will be representing the country to be announced in the coming months.

