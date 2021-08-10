Malta Premier League Kicks Off This Thursday With 200 Vaccinated Fans Per Sector
With the start of the country’s top football competition just three days away, the Malta Football Association and the Premier League Standing Committee announced that the matches will take place with a vaccinated audience.
The stadium capacity will be increased according to current regulations, which is 200 persons per sector.
The partial return of spectators to local football stadia comes following the successful implementation of the return-of-supporters protocol for the home matches involving Maltese clubs in the UEFA competitions this summer.
Tickets can be purchased online only, as there will be no sale of tickets from stadium booths or outlets on matchday. Upon purchasing your ticket you will be asked to register and upload your vaccination certificate.
Almost all BOV Premier League matches this season will take place at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali and at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Kordin, both venues having hybrid natural turf pitches.
Other updates this season include the introduction of a new prize intended for coaches – the Coach of the Month Award – in addition to the popular BOV Player of the Month Award, as well as the live broadcasting of two matches instead of one.
The kick-off on Thursday sees the Balzan team versus the Sliema Wanderers.
Tickets will be sold online at €10 for adults and €4 for elderly and kids under the age of 12.
Will you be attending Malta’s Premier League?