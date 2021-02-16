Malta Takes On Sweden And Some Of The World’s Best In New Tournament Taking Place On Home Soil

Malta’s first international games of the year will take place this week as the women’s team takes on fifth-ranked Sweden, and some of the world’s best, in a new friendly tournament on home soil.

The VisitMalta Women’s Tournament will take place at Hibernians Stadium between 18th and 23rd February with four European countries partaking.

The friendly tournament will set the tempo for Malta’s women’s side who finished their 2020 campaign with an impressive streak that saw them climb to 85th in the world rankings.

Malta will face 45th ranked Slovakia on Thursday and fifth-ranked Sweden on 23rd February.

Austria, ranked 20th, will also be partaking in the friendly tournament but won’t be meeting Malta on the pitch. Instead, Austria will face Sweden on the 19th and Slovakia on the 23rd.

A total of 20 players have been called up for the first edition of the VisitMalta Women’s Tournament, including some new faces who will be making their debut for the national team.

Most notably, Hellas Verona forward Kailey Willis has earned her first call-up along with Jade Schembri.

Lazio duo Emma Lipman and Rachel Cuschieri will also be making the trip down for the tournament along with Sassari Torres’ forward Martina Borg and Nicole Sciberras who plays with Juventus. Sunderland’s Maria Farrguia will also form part of the squad.

Unfortunately, Malta will be missing a few key players including Ylenia Carabott from RCSC Charleroi and US Sassuolo’s Haley Bugeja, who is currently recovering from a slight injury that has limited her play time recently.

On the other hand, the men’s team will begin its World Cup Qualifiers campaign next month starting with a home game against Russia, the second-ever matchup between the two countries.

