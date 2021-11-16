Malta To Face Northern Ireland Tonight In UEFA U21 European Championship

The football game is taking place tonight at 8:30pm Malta time in Mourneview Park, in Belfast Northern Ireland.

It’s matchday for Malta’s U21 team as they are set to face Northern Ireland tonight in one more UEFA European U21 Championship Group C match.

Malta U21 Coach Gilbert Agius spoke out ahead of the match, adamant that spearheading forward is leading to better performances and ultimately results.

“It will surely be a physical match, they play direct football and strength is one of their biggest attributes, we know it will be a tough match possibly in awful weather conditions,” coach Gilbert Agius said ahead of the game.

“My players are recovering well ahead of the game on Tuesday, there is always a fatigue situation for us with traveling for matches abroad, but the spirits are high as we try to regroup as a unite, take all the positives, and bounce back strongly from the game against Spain on Friday,” he affirmed.

He also outlined the fact that “our opponents on Tuesday will be fully determined to make amends following their 4-1 hammering in Malta only two months ago in the group opener”.

