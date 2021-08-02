Malta Topples Bulgaria And Liechtenstein On Its Way To Win Silver At Euro Team Shield Golf Championships

Team Malta walked away with a silver medal after a three-day spectacle at the European Team Shield Championships in Lithuania.

In fact, it was only the host country that was able to stop the Maltese who swept past Liechtenstein (2.5-0.5) in the quarterfinal and made quick work of Bulgaria (2-1) in the semifinal before succumbing to Lithuania (1-2) in the finals.

Despite falling short in the final, Team Malta showed a lot of promise early on when Ruud Critien and Andrew Borg took the lead in the foursome round against Lithuania’s Mindauguas Vaicius and Deivydas Razinskas with a 5&4 win.

On the other hand, Malta’s Laurens Schulze Doering was unable to make up for his early deficit against Lithuania’s Gediminas Markevicius who closed off the match with a birdie to give him a 2&1 win.

The weight of the Euro Team Shield Championship title fell on the final match between Malta’s John Jr Michallef Verelest going head-to-head against Giedrius Mackelis.

JJ Micallef finished the finals in a similar manner that the Maltese foursome had started, but on the other side of the scoreboard following a disappointing 5&4 loss.