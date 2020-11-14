Malta Triumphs Over Andorra With Strong Two-Goal Lead

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has won its second game in a row in its UEFA Nations League group after defeating Andorra 3-1 home.

Andorra took an early lead with a goal by Marc Rebes in the third minute. However Malta struck back in the second half.

Malta equalised after Andorran player Emili Garcia scored an own-goal in the 55th minute. Shortly after, Jurgen Degabriele put Malta in the lead with a goal in the 58th minute.

Malta’s win was cemented after Shaun Dimech scored the team’s third goal in the 93rd minute.

This win keeps up Malta’s longest undefeated streak since 1981.

Malta will be going up against the Faroe Islands, who are currently leading the group, at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium next Tuesday.

Well done boys!

Photo credits: Malta Football Association (MFA)

