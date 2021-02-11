د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Wheelchair Basketball Goes Global After Receiving Official Recognition By International Governing Body

A new window of opportunity has opened for local para-athletes after the Malta Wheelchair Basketball Association received official recognition as an entity by the global governing body of the sport. 

The stamp of recognition by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation means that local para-athletes will be able to compete on an international level whilst showcasing the leaps and bounds the athletes and sport has made on the island. 

“The MWBA is already gearing towards preparing for international games such as the Commonwealth Games and GSSE,” a press release read.

In addition to the prospect of competing internationally, the landmark decision also opens access for para-athletes to partake in international training camps and represent their country abroad. 

The MWBA has also established a competition structure based on three pillars; domestic competitions, hosting regional and international competitions and open days and trials for prospective athletes wishing to practice the sports.

The MWBA is also the 35th member to join the IWBF. A fairly new organisation, established only in 2014, it has grown from strength to strength over the years and has faced off against a number of foreign teams including teams from Birmingham and Leeds.

