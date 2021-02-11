Malta Wheelchair Basketball Goes Global After Receiving Official Recognition By International Governing Body

A new window of opportunity has opened for local para-athletes after the Malta Wheelchair Basketball Association received official recognition as an entity by the global governing body of the sport.

The stamp of recognition by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation means that local para-athletes will be able to compete on an international level whilst showcasing the leaps and bounds the athletes and sport has made on the island.

“The MWBA is already gearing towards preparing for international games such as the Commonwealth Games and GSSE,” a press release read.