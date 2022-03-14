Malta Woman’s Rugby 7s Cap Off Three Superb Wins In Sicilian Coppa Italia
Malta Women’s Rugby 7s have just capped off an impressive three wins in the first round of the Sicilian Coppa Italia on Sunday.
The team has taken to compete in the Sicilian section of the Coppa Italia for the remainder of the current season, taking part in a total of six rounds of the competition alongside four other Sicilian rugby teams.
The Maltese national team participated alongside Sicilian sides ASD Cus Catania Rugby, ASD Ragusa Rugby Union, Iron Ladies Rugby Palermo ASD, and Rugby I Briganti ASD Onlus.
Malta’s 7s achieved victory against three out of the four teams, with one having been disqualified outright for being unable to travel, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Against the remaining three teams, Malta won 24-0, 30-0, and 36-0 respectively.
The Coppa Italia still remains in the group stages, with knockout stages of the tournament drawing ever closer. Regardless, Malta has started out in a strong position to see their qualification to the business end of the tournament.
One of the six rounds where the national team is set to take part will be hosted in Malta, with the MRFU welcoming all four Sicilian teams to the Marsa Sports Complex for the Coppa Italia matchday on 21 May.
The national team’s participation in the competition is another part of the union’s preparation for the upcoming Small Nations Games, which will take place in Malta in 2023 and which will include both men’s and women’s rugby 7s.
The matches will provide important opportunities for players to gain match experience against hard opposition.
