Malta Woman’s Rugby 7s Cap Off Three Superb Wins In Sicilian Coppa Italia

Malta Women’s Rugby 7s have just capped off an impressive three wins in the first round of the Sicilian Coppa Italia on Sunday.

The team has taken to compete in the Sicilian section of the Coppa Italia for the remainder of the current season, taking part in a total of six rounds of the competition alongside four other Sicilian rugby teams.

The Maltese national team participated alongside Sicilian sides ASD Cus Catania Rugby, ASD Ragusa Rugby Union, Iron Ladies Rugby Palermo ASD, and Rugby I Briganti ASD Onlus.

Malta’s 7s achieved victory against three out of the four teams, with one having been disqualified outright for being unable to travel, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Against the remaining three teams, Malta won 24-0, 30-0, and 36-0 respectively.

The Coppa Italia still remains in the group stages, with knockout stages of the tournament drawing ever closer. Regardless, Malta has started out in a strong position to see their qualification to the business end of the tournament.